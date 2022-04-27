Shehbaz announces end to load shedding from May 1

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, in a big move to facilitate the general public, announced an end to load-shedding of electricity across the country from May 1 and onwards.

The prime minister declared that the government had operationalized 20 out of 27 major power producers, which were shut down for a year.

Chairing a high-level meeting to devise a policy to address the shortage of electricity, PM Sharif said the step was an ‘Eid gift’ for the public who had been suffering frequent power outages in summers.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to resolve all the issues pertaining to load-shedding by April 30 so as to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted power supply to consumers.

He stressed establishing an integrated and sustainable fuel system to meet the requirements of power generation and also a plan keeping in view the hot season in particular. PM Shehbaz called for a long-term effective plan to eliminate the loss of feeders of the power distribution companies. He took notice of the complaints of artificial shortage of diesel during harvesting and directed the relevant authorities to identify the perpetrators and ensure strict action.

The prime minister emphasized an uninterrupted supply of diesel to farmers to run agricultural machinery and urged the district administration in rural areas to facilitate the farmers.

The meeting was briefed that the re-operationalization of the 20 power plants had increased power generation.

It was pointed out that the previous government did not purchase fuel for power plants in four years which led to load-shedding.

However, the government of PM Shehbaz within two weeks managed the availability of fuel besides increasing the capacity of electricity generation.

It was informed that the total power generation in the country was about 18,500 megawatts while the shortfall was between 500 to 2,000 megawatts.

The prime minister was also briefed in detail about the loss-making feeders of the distribution companies. The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and relevant senior officials.

PM Shahbaz Sharif, soon after assuming his office, had ordered to operationalize power plants in the country that were shut down due to lack of fuel or other technical glitches.

He had also ordered to address other causes of load-shedding including negligence in timely repair and lack of maintenance of power plants.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed the need for joint efforts, coupled with unity and solidarity, to steer the Muslim Ummah out of the issues of poverty and unemployment, and to further promote bilateral trade and investment for economic prosperity.

The prime minister also underscored the significance of further strengthening of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) by making it more active.

During an Iftar dinner hosted for the ambassadors of the Muslim countries based in Pakistan, the prime minister also emphasized upon implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions over Palestine and Kashmir to rid the Muslims of the ongoing atrocities.

The prime minister while felicitating the ambassadors on the holy month of Ramazan as month of blessings observed that they had gathered here to give a message of unity and harmony.

He also expressed the resolve to work for further fostering of bonds of brotherhood, mutual respect and unity among the Muslim countries.

The prime minister said the month of Ramazan gave a message of sacrifice and supporting each other, adding whether it was a field of politics, trade or investment, there was much need for evolving the combined thoughts, mutual consultations and unity among the Muslim Ummah.

He said in his capacity as a Khadim-e-Pakistan he believed that they were required to strive collectively from Casablanca to Kuala Lumpur for the betterment of Muslims.

The prime minister highlighted that they had to take measures for promotion of brotherhood, settling of differences, and with the help of collective wisdom and efforts, would have to take steps for eradication of poverty and unemployment.

He also opined that the Muslim Ummah also required a body like the European Union. However, such efforts required long drawn struggle.

About Palestine issue, the prime minister regretted that Israeli forces had been carrying out carnage and brutalities which continued for decades.

He said without truth, the peace could not be ensured in the world and prayed for the recovery of injured Palestinians.

The prime minister said in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashimir, blood of innocent Kashmiris had been split and the Indian forces had been depriving the Kashmiris of their right to self-determination for decades.

India was reluctant to implement the UNSC resolutions as promised by Jawahar Lal Nehru to give the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people, he said adding these resolutions were being violated.

The prime minister also stressed that unless they stood jointly in unison, shared their joys, banish poverty from their countries, empowered their people, imparted the latest and technical education, and brought their nations at par with other developed nations, they would not be able to achieve their set targets.

About hosting of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad, the prime minister said that the whole nation had warmly welcomed their brothers.