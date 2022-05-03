Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan greet each other for the first time after break up

Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were rumoured to be dating, while filming for Love Aaj Kal 2, but were said to have broken up before the film released back in 2020.

Two years later, the duo reunited in public for the first time for an international magazine’s award ceremony.

During the shoot of ‘Love Aajkal 2,’ Sara in a talk show hosted by Karan, had confessed that she has a crush on Kartik. Just weeks before the release of their film, the duo split up. The reason for their break up is still unknown and both unfollowed each other on Instagram too

Kartik seemingly looked like holding Sara's hand as they had a quick chat. Both who were honoured with their accomplishments were seen holding their frames. For the event, Sara was seen dressed in a blue and black shimmery attire, while Kartik looked radiant in white formals.

Meanwhile on the work front, Kartik Aaryan is currently promoting his next ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. He will be seen sharing screen space with Kiara Advani and Tabu. Sara, on the other hand has wrapped her next with Vicky Kaushal.