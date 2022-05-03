MQM-P gives names for Sindh governor

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has suggested five names for the post of Sindh governor and sent them to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for approval.

The five party members suggested by the MQM-P for the post include Nasreen Jaleel, Amir Khan, Amir Chishti, Waseem Akhtar, and Kishwar Zehra, says a news report quoting sources. The party will review the names in case the prime minister raises an objection.

The office of the Sindh governor fell vacant on April 12 as PTI leader Imran Ismail tendered his resignation hours before Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took oath as the 23rd premier of Pakistan.

However, President Arif Alvi accepted the resignation almost a week later.

“In terms of Article 101 (4) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the president has been pleased to accept the resignation tendered by Imran Ismail from the office of Governor of the Province of Sindh, with effect from 17 April 2022,” the notification issued by Cabinet Secretariat read. Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani had been directed to perform the functions of the governor till the appointment of a new incumbent for the post.

On the other hand, the PPP has nominated its leader Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood as Punjab governor.

The PPP leadership has informed Mehmood of the decision.

Mehmood, who was earlier part of PML-F, decided to part ways with the party after then-president Asif Ali Zardari appointed him as Punjab governor in December 2012 – and he served till June 2013. The JUI-F has demanded to make the governor of Balochistan or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from their party.