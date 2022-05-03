Met Gala 2022 — understanding the dress code and theme for the biggest night in fashion

It is time for the coveted Met Gala season again, which has people discussing and dissecting fashionable looks days and weeks prior to and post the actual event. This year, the Met Gala red carpet – an exclusive affair – will be held on May 2 in the US, and the event will be telecast live in India early morning on May 3. After last year, the New York City Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute will unveil part two of the ‘American fashion exhibit’ this year, reports The Independent. The theme is ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’, which follows Met Gala 2021 – which took place in September – theme, ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’. It has gone back to the pre-pandemic date of being held on the first Monday in May. According to Vogue, the second installation by Andrew Bolton – the Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of the Costume Institute – “centres on the tenets of American style and prizes the anonymous and unsung heroes of US design”.