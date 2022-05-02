Met Office: Rain likely to prevail in Lahore on Eid day

Amid the heatwave across the country, the Met office forecasted a rain spell in Lahore on Eid ul Fitr (Tuesday) as strong winds have already lowered the mercury.

The Lahore weather office said that westerly waves have entered the metropolis Lahore and the city may receive its first spell of rain tonight with strong winds.

The weather office recorded 35 degrees Celsius temperature in Lahore and the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 162.

The weather office warned that the whole country, especially plain areas are under the grip of prevailing heatwave conditions and people are advised to take precautionary measures.

On Monday (today) hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However light rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in northern/central Balochistan, south Punjab and upper Sindh.