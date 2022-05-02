Marking Eid-ul-Fitr, Ambassador Munir Akram greets UN community, Pakistanis

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, has extended his “warmest” greetings to the members of the UN community as well as Pakistani-Americans on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr”, with a call for supporting the people suffering under foreign occupation like those in Kashmir and Palestine.

In a message released by the UN, Ambassador Akram said, “Amidst the challenging crises of the Covid-19 pandemic, Climate Change, and the immense suffering of our brothers and sisters in occupied Kashmir and Palestine, it is our religious and moral duty to support those in need.

“This occasion is also an opportunity to promote greater harmony, compassion, unity and brotherhood irrespective of caste, creed, color, or religion.

“Let us strive collectively to secure Pakistan its rightful place as a leading country in the comity of nations,” he added.