‘Badhaai Do’ — stretched narrative makes for tedious viewing

Bold themes reflecting the changing reality of our society are slowly but surely making their way into Hindi films. While the honesty and intention are laudable, Harshavardhan Kulkarni’s ‘Badhai Do’ is forcefully stretched to make this point palatable to the audience. Also, somewhere down the line, the message loses its impact and earnestness. Shardul Thakur and Sumi Singh come from middle-class families where societal norms are expected to be complied with. The two of them however are ‘different’. They belong to the queer community, and discovering a common goal, enter into a marriage of convenience, wherein each one leads his or her life freely while keeping up pretences of being a happily married couple. The societal pressure of having a baby, and elders in the family trying hard to make it happen, make things spiral out of control, and a chance discovery of Sumi with her partner, Rimjhim (Chum Darang), causes the Pandora’s Box to be opened. How they explain to their families that they are born to be different and are not suffering from a ‘disease’ forms the crux of the film. Rajkummar Rao, as the policeman, fixated upon fitness and body-building, flaunting his six-pack abs and an enviable physique, every inch looks his part. But somewhere, in his bid to be different and not use stereotypical mannerisms, as he essays this character, he tries too hard and fails to impress. One does not empathise with him and one cannot feel his predicament. Bhumi Pednekar as Sumi, a Physical Education teacher, scores over Rao in her realistic portrayal and seems to be more comfortable portraying her bold character.