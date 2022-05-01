Pharmaceutical exports down 3.25pc in 3 quarters

The export of pharmaceuticals goods from the country has witnessed a decrease of 3.25pc during the first three quarters of financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. Pakistan exported pharmaceutical products worth US $200.529m during July-March (2021-22) as compared to the export of US $207.269m during July- March (2020-21), showing negative growth of 3.25pc, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In term of quantity, the pharmaceutical goods export however rose by 7.60pc from 18,930 metric ton to 20,262 metric ton, the data revealed. Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the pharmaceutical goods export decreased by 3.61pc during the month of March 2022 as compared to the same month of last year. The pharmaceutical exports in March 2022 were recorded at US $21.965m against the export of $22.788m in March 2021, the PBS data revealed. On month-on-month basis, the exports of pharmaceutical goods dipped by 6.89pc in March 2022 as compared the $23.590m in February 2022.