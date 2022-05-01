Marriyum, Fawad trade barbs over Hamza’s oath

Hours after PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz was sworn in as the chief minister of Punjab, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry called for immediate termination of the oath, urging the Chief Justice of Pakistan to step the constitutional crisis before it deepens further.

“I strongly condemn the illegal occupation of Governor House Lahore. In this regard, the provincial administration has clearly violated the Constitution and the law,” Fawad said in a tweet while demanding immediate termination of the oath.

The former information minister urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to step in and take notice of the constitutional crisis in Punjab, adding the matter pertaining to the “illegal oath” should be adjudicated upon after listening to all parties. “A person who managed to secure an interim bail went on to take over the grounds of the Governor House to take oath in a private ceremony and began referring to himself as the chief minister. Who will accept this act?” he asked.

On the other hand, reacting to the criticism, Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said the hue and cry will not alter the fact that Hamza Shehbaz has finally taken over as the chief minister. “Alhamdulillah, prison doors will be opened for only those who resorted to hooliganism against the Constitution, parliament and courts,” she said adding that they made a mockery of law and the Constitution. She said it was possible to listen to a party but “not thugs and violators of the Constitution”.