Jashan-e-Khudi Night held at Alhamra

The Lahore Arts Council organized a grand celebration night to pay homage to Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal at Alhamra Arts Center, the Mall.

The celebrations were a joint effort of Alhamra, Bazm-e-Iqbal, and the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, which was very successful.

The Chief Guest of the evening, Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Raja Jahangir Anwar, along with his wife, attended the event. The Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi received and welcomed the Provincial Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar.

On the occasion, the Secretary of Information and Culture, Punjab Raja Jahangir Anwar, said that Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a great Muslim thinker whose poetry, philosophy, teachings, and ideology testify to the present and future of Muslims. Anwar said that there is no doubt that Iqbal has linked his poetry with the Qur’an in such a way that every line goes down in the heart and mind of everyone. He further said that Iqbal used his poetry to awaken the people from their slumber and make the future of future generations. The Punjab government is celebrating this year as the year of Iqbal; in this regard Dept. of Information & Culture will organize different programs to pay tribute to Iqbal.

The Secretary of Information and Culture of Punjab commended the ED LAC Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi and his entire team and said that Alhamra had perpetuated the tradition of Iqbal acquaintance.

On this occasion, Provincial Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar and Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi released the song “Hum Khudi Ki Awazain” by pressing the button.

The Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council, Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, said that all these celebrations are our tribute to Iqbal’s intellectual movement. He further noted that Alhamra is preparing a grand caravan of Iqbal acquaintances. Alhamra will continue to hold such events in the future to make the younger generation aware of Iqbal’s philosophy and thought, he added.

Adeel Hashmi, a renowned actor, presented Iqbal’s poetry Shikwa, Jawab-e-Shikwa in his unique style at the celebration night. The famous singer Hina Nasrullah and Sara Raza Khan recited Kalam Iqbal. The renowned Qawwal Nadeem Jamil and group and the students of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts also performed remarkably at the event. The event was hosted by Riaz Ahmed Khan wonderfully.