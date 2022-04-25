Venice to charge day tourists up to 10 euros to enter; readies day-trip booking system

Venice is a tourist paradise as visitors all over the world get attracted to the beauty of its canals, mesmerising architecture and stunning artworks housed in its museums. Over the years, over-tourism has led to crowding and harmful effects on the city and its environment. To manage this bustling tourism, it is now going to be the world’s first city to require an entry fee. As the visitor numbers hit pre-pandemic levels for the first time over the Easter weekend, day-trippers will now be charged 10 euros to enter the Italian city. According to the city’s mayor, visitors can make reservations from this summer, with an entrance fee due from January 2023. “Tourism in #Venice starts again. A breath of fresh air for operators. Today many have understood that making the City bookable is the right way to take, for more balanced management of tourism,” Mayor Luigi Brugnaro tweeted, announcing that Venice “will be the first country in the world to do this difficult experiment.”