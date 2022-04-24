Nawaz, Bilawal vow to complete unfinished CoD

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari – the two key allies in the ruling coalition – met in London to discuss ways forward after a “constitutional victory for democracy, the rule of law and supremacy of parliament” and agree to work closely to “repair the rot across the board,” read a joint statement.

The PPP leader went to London earlier this week to have discussions with the PML-N leadership after the formation of the government following the ouster of the Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion. Former premier Nawaz Sharif led the PML-N delegation during the talks while the PPP side comprised Bilawal Bhutto, Senator Sherry Rehman, Naveed Qamar and Qamar Zaman Kaira. The agenda of the meetings included completing the unfinished business left on the Charter of Democracy as well as a discussion on the broad roadmap for the future with the consensus of all democratic forces. The joint statement said that during the meeting both leaders agreed that they have accomplished a great deal whenever they work together, adding that it was resolved that at a crucial crossroads in history the imperative to work together to rebuild the country was seriously needed. “It was also agreed that high-level summitry is needed to brainstorm the path ahead for a new charter,” read the statement. It further said that there was a strong realisation that the people of Pakistan have suffered greatly from the “disastrous economic mismanagement and unprecedented incompetence of the PTI government”, all of which need to be addressed and repaired. Joint goals will focus on reversing in phases the drastic economic slide that Imran Khan has taken the country down on, the terrible blunders and self-serving trade-offs on foreign policy, as well as healing the deep scars from assaults made on the country’s democratic system, read the joint statement.