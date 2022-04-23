Soneri Bank joins hands with S&P Global Market Intelligence for trade compliance

Soneri Bank Limited (SNBL) has signed an agreement with internationally renowned company M/s S&P Global Market Intelligence (formerly IHS Markit) for implementation of IHS Trade Product Solution for ‘Price Verification of Commodities’ and ‘Identification of Dual Usage of Goods’. The signing ceremony was held on 20-April-2022 at SNBL Head Office, Karachi. SNBL President & CEO Mr. Muhtashim Ahmad Ashai shook hands with Mr. Khalid Hussain – CEO of M/s Khalid Associates Global (local representative of IHS Markit, Singapore) to mark the occasion. The Bank’s other Senior Management present at the occasion were Deputy CEO – Mr. Amin A. Feerasta, Chief Compliance Officer – Mr. Tariq Yar Khan, Head of Operations – Mr. Ali Hasan Shah, Chief Information Officer – Mr. Muhammad Salman Ali, Chief Anti Money Laundering Officer – Mr. Muhammad Aman Yaqoob, Head – Centralized Trade Operations – Mr. Syed Zia Habib and Unit Head Trade Based Money Laundering – Mr. Muhammad Adeel Ahmed Jafri.

Speaking at the occasion, President & CEO – Mr. Muhtashim Ahmad Ashai and Deputy CEO – Mr. Amin A. Feerasta showed great satisfaction over this partnership and the benefit it brought to the Bank in effectively mitigating the risk of Trade Based Money Laundering, Terrorist and Proliferation Financing and complying with the Regulatory requirements set forth by State Bank of Pakistan. Mr. Khalid Hussain – CEO of Khalid Associates – Global and Local representative of S&P Global thanked the Bank’s Management for taking this initiative and setting a market trend by being one of the Lead Banks in Pakistan to acquire the Compliance Solution of ‘Price related Due Diligence’ and ‘Identification of Dual Use of Goods’. He also briefed about the background of IHS Markit, Singapore, its recent merger with the largest market intelligence company – M/s S&P Global. He also mentioned that the implementation of this technology-based solution will bring more effectiveness in Trade monitoring processes of SNBL and will further augment the Bank’s business and growth in TradeBusiness.