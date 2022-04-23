Sharjeel Memon made Sindh info minister

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has inducted Member of Sindh Assembly (MPA) from district Hyderabad Sharjeel Inam Memon in the provincial cabinet of Sindh.

Acting Governor Agha Siraj Durani, in presence of the CM Sindh, administered oath to newly appointed minister Sharjeel Inam Memon at Governor House on Friday, said a statement. Meanwhile, Sindh, Services, General Administration and Coordination department has notified that the CM Sindh has allocated the portfolio of Information to Sharjeel Inam Memon, with immediate effect, said a spokesperson of the Sindh Information department. After reallocation of portfolios, Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani would retain the portfolio of Labour & Human Resources. Earlier, the provincial government of Sindh had de-notified Sindh Transport Minister Awais Qadir Shah and in his place appointed Sharjeel Inam Memon. The development comes a day after Memom – who has previously held the portfolio of information minister – was inducted into the cabinet following ex-transport minister Syed Awais Qadir Shah’s removal.