Two dies as dumper rams into tractor-trolley in Raiwind

Two people were killed and another was hurt when a dumper and a tractor-trolley full of wood collided on the road in Raiwind, police said.

Ramazan, who lives in Saggian, was the dumper driver. Nasir, who lives in Al-Abad, was the driver of the tractor-trolley, police say.

No one was hurt, but “the dumper and the tractor-trolley were completely destroyed in the accident,” police said.