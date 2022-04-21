Acceptance of Buzdar’s resignation challenged

The acceptance of former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar’s resignation by ex-governor Chaudhry Sarwar was challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday. The constitutional petition was filed by Advocate Nadeem Sarwar. The province of Punjab, Buzdar, Sarwar, Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema, PTI Chairman Imran Khan and newly elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz were named as respondents. According to the petition, Buzdar had tendered his resignation on March 28 and had addressed it to then-prime minister Imran Khan. It contended that Sarwar had accepted Buzdar’s resignation even though it was not addressed to him which was a violation of Article 130(8) of the Constitution that stated: “The chief minister may, by writing under his hand addressed to the governor, resign from his office.” The petition argued that since Sarwar did not have the “jurisdiction” to accept the resignation, Buzdar was still holding the office of chief minister. It added that after the “illegal acceptance” of the resignation letter, Hamza was elected the new chief minister. “It is trite law that when the base of any action or order is illegal then the whole superstructure [built] thereupon cannot be sustained … hence, the conduct of election of chief minister and actions taken by [Hamza] are illegal, coram non judice and non est,” it stated.

The petition added that constitutionally Buzdar was still holding the office of chief minister while the assumption of the office by Hamza was “illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional”. The petition called on the court to declare Sarwar’s acceptance of Buzdar’s resignation to be without lawful authority. It also called on the court to restrain Hamza from taking charge as the chief minister till the petition is decided. The petition will be taken up on Thursday. The registrar’s office has raised objections regarding the maintainability of the petition and the fact that a stamp paper was not attached.