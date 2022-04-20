Imran Khan to join Twitter Space session tonight

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan will participate in a Twitter Space session today as part of the PTI’s push to rally popular support for an early election in Pakistan.

Following the overthrow of Imran Khan’s government by a no-confidence motion earlier this month, the PTI has been organising rallies, claiming that the party was deposed by a foreign entity.

Dr Arslan Khan and Jibran Ilyas, members of the PTI’s social media team, will host the session at 10 p.m., according to a PTI statement.

Meanwhile, the party is planning another public gathering at Minar-i-Pakistan in Lahore on April 21 (Thursday). After massive power shows in Peshawar and Karachi, this will be the third jalsa