Federal government loses majority in NA, says Fawad Chaudhry

LAHORE: PTI former information and broadcasting minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that the incumbent government has lost its majority after the death of MQM-P MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan and the separation of BNP-Mengal from the alliance, sources reported.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry demanded of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to immediately take vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

“The ruling coalition now stands at 168 in contrast to 172 votes needed for having a majority in the House,” he said.

It is to be noted that on April 11 this year President Shehbaz Sharif of PML-N was elected as 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan unopposed in a National Assembly session boycotted by former ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.