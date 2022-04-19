PTI destroyed national institutions during their three-year tenure: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD: Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Rana Tanveer Hussain criticized that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in their three years tenure had destroyed all national institutions and left the country’s economy in bad shape while the soaring inflation has rendered the lives of the poor masses miserable.

He said that the PML-N government under the dedicated leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif would reshape the economic policies to move towards strong growth.

He highlighted that the PML-N government is committed to the revival of the economy and will undertake all necessary steps required to boost its growth.

Rana Tanveer criticizes the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for using uncivilized language and malicious campaigns against national institutions, adding, that the opposition should desist from pinpointing heads of the institutions.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) wanted political stability in the country and electoral reforms for transparent future elections, he added.

Moreover, he said that all allied parties have completed the talks related to the distribution of ministries, however, the PML-N-led government would take all allied parties in confidence while taking any decision for the formation of the cabinet.