Marriyum berates Imran for ignoring Karachi during PTI tenure

The PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday lashed out at former prime minister Imran Khan for “ignoring Karachi during his government’s tenure”. The PML-N leader’s statement came a day after Imran held a rally in Karachi against the government which he dubbed as “imported”. Marriyum responded to his rally and said that instead of lying and calling others a traitor, Imran should have told the people of Karachi what he did for them during his government. “The city that generates the most revenue in the country and is the economic lifeline of Pakistan, what did you do for it after coming to power in 2018?” she asked Imran. “Did you provide them potable water,” she said, adding that the former PM stopped funds after announcing a development package for Karachi. “Karachi wants to see progress, not your lies,” she chided. Instead of wasting the time of the nation, Imran should start by telling truth, she added.













