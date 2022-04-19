Ranveer Singh says Deepika goes through his calendar

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have always set some major couple goals.

The two have never shied away from heaping praises on each other. In a recent interaction with Grazia India, Ranveer opened up on how Deepika brought the work-life balance to his life. He said she also goes through his calendar to make sure that he has some time for himself amidst his work commitments.

“All we have is time and what defines us is what we truly do with it,” he said, adding, “I’ve been obsessed with my craft, and I had zero work-life balance for the longest time. It was only when Deepika came into my life that she made me appreciate living it. She sits down with me and goes through my calendar to ensure the same.”

Calling acting as a “sacred craft,” Ranveer said he now feels much more confident about it. He said he is now “equipped to take on bigger challenges.”

Ranveer, who is basking in the success of 83, is now gearing up to promote his YRF film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The feature, whose trailer will be out on Tuesday, will see Ranveer sharing the screen space with Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey. Earlier this year, in an announcement video, Ranveer said Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a different kind of hero. The movie, which also features Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah, is set to release on May 13.