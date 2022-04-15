KSE-100 index gains 0.25pc

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) had another good day, with the KSE-100 Index closing the week with a 0.25 percent increase. The index fluctuated throughout the day, gaining 301 points and reaching an intraday high of 46,785.34 points. With a final closing of 46,601.54, the KSE-100 Index had gained 117.11 points or 0.25 percent. Topline Securities said that the benchmark index had the best growth rate in two years,” with a weekly rise of 4.85pc.

This relief rally is expected to continue, and Intermarket Securities Limited predicts that the KSE-100 would rise to between 48,000 and 50,000 points in the near future.

There was a $449 million drop in Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves, according to the SBP. This is the lowest level since June 19, 2020 (when they were last at this level). On a worldwide basis, the central bank’s net reserves decreased by $470 million.

Dadex, a manufacturer of building materials, has informed the bourse that Abu Talib H.K. Dada will take over as chairman of Dadex Eternit Limited from Sikander Dada as of April 14, 2022.

Fertilizer (57.83 points), finance (41.33 points), and oil and gas exploration were some of the top gainers on the benchmark index (29.32 points).

The all-stock index’s volume fell to 365.79 million shares on Friday, from 494.94 million the day before. However, the value of shares fell from Rs11.68 billion to Rs9.13 billion in the previous trading session.

A total of 71.32 million shares of Cnergyico PK were traded, followed by 31.66 million shares of WorldCall Telecom Limited, and 24.97 million shares of Ghani Global Holdings. On Friday, shares of 335 firms were traded, with 161 seeing their prices rise, 155 seeing their prices fall, and 19 seeing their prices stay the same.