Kris Jenner expresses real feelings about Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson romance

Kris Jenner’s honest thoughts about the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have finally been revealed.

HollywoodLife sources have brought this claim to light and admit “Kris absolutely adores Pete and she’s so thankful he came into Kim’s life when he did.”

Especially since “Kris sees how happy Kim is with Pete so they definitely have Kris’s blessing.”

However, at the same time, Kim did have concerns about the relationship, even though she “was confident that Kim could handle herself, as a mother, it was heartbreaking to see her daughter going through that.”

“There have been a lot of tears and all Kris wanted was for Kim to find happiness again with someone who treated her with care and respect.”

“She feels like Pete has Kim’s best interest at heart. He’s been such a gentleman and the family couldn’t be any happier for them.”

Not only that, Kris “was one of the first family members to spend quality time with Pete, and she knew even then that there was something special about him.”