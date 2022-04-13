Shell Pakistan announces grand winners of two SUVs

Shell Pakistan announced the two grand winners of SUVs under its recent promotion for Shell Helix customers. The winners, Qurban Ali and Shafiullah Sheikh, were presented SUVs at a ceremony held at Shell House. Customers who treat their cars with 3 and 4 liter packs of Shell Helix HX-6, HX-7 and Helix ‘Ultra’ variants, at high street and selected retail stations, were offered an opportunity to win 2 SUVs and multiple fabulous prizes such as Bluetooth speaker, alloy rims and others through the promotion. Shell Lubricants brings world-class technological insights to its products, offering you the best formulations for your vehicle. Shell Helix Fully Synthetic Motor Oils are made from natural gas and designed for ultimate engine performance.

Qurban Ali from Peshawar expressed his delight at winning his aspired automobile saying: “At the moment, I am in disbelief and surprise at my big win. Shell Helix has always kept my car running like a new machine.













