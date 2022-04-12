FPCCI chief calls for addressing around $300m trade deficit with Morocco

It is imperative that Pakistan’s bilateral trade deficit with any country be resolved through increased business-to-business and chamber-to-chamber ties, and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) is the perfect venue to get the things moving in the correct way.

FPCCI president Irfan Iqbal Sheikh expressed alarm about the growing bilateral trade deficit with Morocco, which he estimated to be close to $300 million dollars, a significant sum when compared to the $350 million in overall bilateral trade. To this, he continued, we can export so much to our Moroccan brother, including high-value textiles, fresh fruits & vegetables, surgical supplies, pharmaceuticals, information technology (IT), sports equipment, and mineral resources.

For the year 2022, FPCCI’s Suleman Chawla, senior vice president, called on the Pakistan-Morocco Business Council to play a proactive role by exchanging B2B delegations to investigate possibilities for cooperation, trade, and joint ventures.

FPCCI chairman Yahya Chawla said that Morocco might be a key export market for Pakistan if we had an accurate assessment of our needs, as well as an awareness campaign among Pakistan’s business, industrial, and trade sectors.

Pakistani Ambassador to Morocco Hamid Asghar Khan was requested by Senior Vice Chairman of the Council Sultan Rehman to assist the Pakistani business community in establishing connections with their Moroccan counterparts, specifically the Moroccan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.