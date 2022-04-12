Opelka downs Isner to win Houston crown

HOUSTON: Reilly Opelka defeated his childhood hero John Isner to win the tallest final in ATP Tour history at the US Clay Court Championship in Houston on Sunday. The 24-year-old Opelka powered past the veteran Isner in straight sets to claim the fourth singles title of his career with a 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) victory. Sunday’s showdown between the two towering Americans — Opelka stands at 6ft 11in (2.1m), with Isner at 6ft 10in — was billed as the tallest ATP Tour final of the open era. It also marked a symbolic moment for Opelka, who grew up watching the 36-year-old Isner. Sunday’s win extends Opelka’s record of dominance against Isner, with Opelka leading 5-1 in head-to-head meetings between the two.













