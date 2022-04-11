Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham share photos from their wedding

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz mesmerized their fans with adorable photos from their $3.5 million star-studded weddings.

Taking to Instagram, Nicola posted the first photo after they exchanged vows at her billionaire father Nelson’s $103m compounds in Palm Beach, Florida on Sunday.

She posted her first photo with a caption, “Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham.”

Brooklyn Beckham also shared the same photo with a similar caption, “Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham” followed by a heart emoticon.

Nicola posted an adorable photo with her father from the wedding ceremony as well, saying “Thank you for the most beautiful weekend of my life. You’re the wind beneath my wings.”

Brooklyn, the aspiring chef 23, shared a snap which saw his bride, 27 wow in a stunning Valentino white dress, saying “My beautiful bride” along with numerous heart emoticons.