Xi stresses cherishing intellectual wealth attained in Beijing Olympic, Paralympic Winter Games

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed cherishing and carrying forward abundant intellectual wealth and valuable experience harvested in the seven-year extraordinary process of preparation and hosting of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks on Friday at a gathering honoring those who have made outstanding contributions to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games and the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

Attaching great importance to the Games, the CPC Central Committee established a leading group to coordinate all forces at the national level and push forward the preparation work, Xi said.

“As long as we unswervingly uphold the Party leadership, we are sure to overcome all difficulties and obstacles that we meet and ensure every success in our future work,” he stressed.

The preparation for the Games was complicated and systematic, Xi said, stressing the country’s ability to pool all resources to accomplish major tasks.

He said China’s economic, technological and overall strength laid a solid foundation for the success of the Games.

Facing the combined impact of profound changes unseen in a century together with the COVID-19 pandemic, China identified and resolved problems across all fields in a timely manner, thus ensuring the safe and smooth running of the Games, Xi said.

On combining the hosting of the Games with serving the people, Xi said the successful Games helped improve China’s national fitness campaign, advance its fight against poverty, and upgrade public services.

“The people can enjoy better physical and mental health, better employment and better lives,” Xi said. Xinhua