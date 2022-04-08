NAB chief reiterates resolve to eradicate corruption

The National accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal Thursday reiterated his firm resolve of eradicating corruption from the country with iron hands for corruption-free Pakistan

Chairing a meeting held to review overall performance of NAB especially the convictions by the accountability courts during 2022, he appreciated overall performance of NAB, and said that NAB was committed to eradicate corruption in order to make Pakistan corruption-free. He said that logical conclusion of mega corruption cases was the top most priority of NAB. He said the NAB has adopted a three-pronged strategy comprising Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement.

“The NAB under its Enforcement policy, has introduced an innovative initiative of Combined Investigation Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers of NAB so that all inquiries and investigations should be completed on the basis of solid documentary evidence,” he said.

The NAB chief said the concept of CIT is lending quality in conduct of inquiries and investigations. He said NAB was the focal institution of Pakistan under the UN Convention against Corruption (UNCAC).

The meeting was informed by DG NAB Sukkur that the Accountability Court Sukkur has convicted 23 accused persons including 6 officials of Government of Sindh due to vigorous prosecution of NAB Sukkur. Out of 23 accused persons, 19 accused persons have been awarded rigorous imprisonment seven years each, while remaining 4 contractors have been awarded five years imprisonment individually. The court also imposed a collective fine of Rs7,433,556 against all the accused persons. The 23 convicted persons were sent to Central Prison Sukkur for serving the awarded sentence. DG NAB Sukkur further informed that Accountability Court Sukkur passed judgment in reference No 14/2019 whereby the accused Dr. Ghulam Hussain Unar (Ex DHO Sanghar) was convicted /sentenced for 07 year of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs107.55 million.

During the meeting, it was informed by DG NAB Rawalpindi that the Accountability Court Rawalpindi passed judgment in reference No 02/2019 title State vs. Maj Atif Qayyum (Cheating Public at Large with serving & retired officials whereby the accused person was convicted/sentenced three years RI with fine of Rs2.79 million under 489-F PPC, three years RI with fine of Rs2.55 million under section 406 PPC, 14 years RI with fine of Rs373.24 million and 14 years rigorous imprisonment.

DG NAB Rawalpindi further informed that the Accountability Court Islamabad passed judgment in reference No 06/2015 whereby the co-accused/PO Muhammad Quaid was convicted/sentenced for 26 months rigorous imprisonment along with fine of Rs23.7 million.

During the meeting, it was informed that Accountability Court Islamabad dismissed the petition for post arrest bail of co-accused Muhammad Sohail in B4U scam.

During the meeting, it was also informed by DG NAB Lahore that the Accountability Court Lahore passed judgment in reference No 02/2017 title Hali Motors Scam-Cheating public at large whereby the accused persons namely Mehr M. Shafiq Hali & Muhammad Azam were convicted/sentenced for 8 years rigorous imprisonment each along with fine of Rs51.6 million jointly. The DG NAB Lahore informed that Accountability Court Lahore passed judgment in reference No 04/2017 whereby the accused Abdul Rehman was convicted /sentenced for 05 year of rigorous imprisonment along with fine of Rs 88.457 million.

It was informed by DG NAB Karachi that the Accountability Court Karachi passed judgment in reference No 14/2015 title State Vs Hussain Bux Narejo etc (OGDCL Corruption scam) whereby the co-accused person Safiq Ahmad Somoro was convicted/sentenced for four years rigorous imprisonment along with fine of Rs58.5 million.

DG NAB Karachi further informed that the Accountability Court Karachi passed judgment in reference No 40/2005 whereby the accused Habib Ahmed Khan was convicted /sentenced for four years of rigorous imprisonment along with fine of Rs10 million.

During the meeting, it was informed by DG NAB Balochistan that the Accountability Court Balochistan passed judgment in reference No 03/2014 whereby the accused Muhammad Anwar Qambrani was convicted /sentenced for 11 months of rigorous imprisonment along with fine of Rs8.95 million.