Dist admin sets up 10 mobile Ramadan Bazaars

District administration has set up 10 mobile Ramadan Bazaars in various parts of the city to facilitate the citizens in this holy month.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan inaugurated the mobile Ramadan Bazaar in Gulgasht area here on Thursday while AC City Khawaja Umair gave briefing about the unique project.

Speaking on this occasion, DC said that mobile bazaars would remain present at various routes in the city and high quality commodities would be available to people.

He said that purpose of Mobile bazaars was to provide relief to masses at their door steps. He said that masses rush into the Ramadan bazaars was symbol of better arrangements by the administration. He said that further initiatives would also be taken to provide relief to citizens in holy month.