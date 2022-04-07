IHC seeks report from FIA in PECA case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought detailed report from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in cases challenging amendments in Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA).

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the cases filed by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA). Additional Attorney General Qasim Wadood adopted the stance that 22 thousand complaints out of 94 thousand had been addressed. Chief Justice Athar Minallah noted that the FIA had no such capacity as the officers were not professionally trained.

The court said that the FIA had taken action on certain complaints to protect the repute of public office holders. There were only four thousand cases before the bench out of 22 thousand, it added. Additional Attorney General said that the ordinance couldn’t be tabled in both houses at the same time. He said section-20 of PECA should remain intact with the ordinance.

The AAG said that the public office holders and policies could be criticized. However, personal attacks on public office holders and their relatives shouldn’t be permitted. AAG said an independent judiciary was working in the country to protect basic human rights. The court sought detailed report from FIA and adjourned further hearing of the case.