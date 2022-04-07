CDA approves Easter allowance for Christian employees

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved the Easter allowance for its all the serving Christian employees on the occasion of Easter-2022.

In the light of the Board decisions, CDA Chairman approved the Easter Allowance for all the serving Christian employees on the occasion of Easter would be solemnized on April, 17,2022.

According to a notification issued by the CDA’s Finance Wing, the Easter Allowance

will be paid to non-gazetted employees equal to their running basic salary while the gazetted employees would be paid an amount of equal to half of their running basic salary.

The Easter Allowance would also be paid to Daily wage, contract and daily-paid (muster roll) employees as per their regular salary scales. The Treasury Division and relevant accounts officers were asked to ensure in time release of Easter Allowance to all serving Christen employees of the Authority.

The Christian employees extended their gratitude to CDA administration for announcing allowance to the community. They expressed the hope that the move would be beneficial for employees and help them celebrating religious festival in good manner.