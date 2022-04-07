Measures afoot to extend relief to residents during Ramzan

PESHAWAR: The Kohat Food Department is taking solid measures to extend relief to the masses during the holy month of Ramzan by providing them quality food items at affordable prices.

As part of such efforts, the department’s teams regularly undertake visits to flour’s sale points to ensure that people get the commodity at subsidized rates.

The department said that a check and balance system was being pursued under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Roshan Mehsud and District Food Controller Kohat Adil Bacha on the direction of the provincial government.

It said that a list of more than 100 official flour dealers and cell points had been displayed across the district to facilitate the residents.

In this regard Secretary Science and Technology and Deputy Commissioner Kohat along with District Food Department officials visited five Sasta bazaars in Kohat and checked prices and quality of food items including flour.

The relevant teams impose fine on shopkeepers and vendors who were found overcharging while some are arrested who failed to comply despite several prior notices and warnings.