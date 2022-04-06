Facilities at Ramazan Sasta Bazaars reviewed

Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat on Wednesday visited Ramazan Sasta Bazaars established into different sectors of the federal capital. During his visit the DC reviews arrangements being provided to the buyers and issued necessary instructions. Officers of relevant departments were also accompanied the DC.

He expressed satisfaction over the sale of quality items at cheap prices in Ramazan bazaars. Shafqaat who also holds charge of administrator Municipal Corporation Islamabad appealed the masses to buy fruits, vegetables and other essential items from Ramazan bazaars at controlled prices. He directed the deputed staff to ensure all arrangements and display of price list at prominent places to facilitate the masses. The MCI Administrator also instructed the staff to ensure quality of goods as well.

The CDA has set up five Sasta (Subsidized) Ramazan Bazaars into various sectors to provide edible items to residents at controlled prices during the holy month. The Bazaars were operational in multiple sectors of Islamabad including I-9, H-9, G-10, G-7, and G-6.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has imposed fine of Rs 176,700 on shopkeepers for overcharging during its on-going crackdown against profiteers the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, over 571 shops were randomly inspected in the city and arrested 11 persons for price hike.

ICT admin spokesman told APP that the senior officers including assistant commissioners and special price magistrates were regularly carrying out inspections in their assigned areas markets all over the city and took stern action against the profiteers.