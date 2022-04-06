Commissioner visits Ramazan bazaars to review arrangements

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal on Wednesday visited Ramazan Bazaars set up in Sohawa, Dina, Jhelum, Machine Mohalla No. 2 and Gujar Khan to review the arrangements, facilities and enforcement of the government rates. According to a district administration spokesman, the Commissioner also checked the quality of fruits, vegetables and essential commodities.

The Commissioner also checked agriculture fair price shops and stalls of sugar and wheat flour. He inquired from the citizens about the facilities and discount being given on essential commodities.He expressed annoyance on garbage heaps at G.T.Road Dina and directed the Chief Officer Municipal Authority to remove garbage immediately and ensure cleanliness in the area. The Commissioner said that the government and the administration were taking solid steps to provide relief to the citizens particularly during Ramazan ul Mubarak.

Noor ul Amin Mengal informed that he was visiting different Ramazan Bazaars of the division to check arrangements, rates and quality of food items. All-out efforts were being made to ensure supply of essential commodities to the citizens at affordable rates, he said adding, Ramazan Bazaars were set up to provide relief to the citizens. He informed that 10 kg wheat flour bag was being supplied to the people at Rs 450 in Ramazan Bazaars and sugar at Rs 80 per kg.

He also listened to the complaints of the people at DC office Jhelum and issued on the spot instructions to the authorities concerned to address the complaints. Later, Noor ul Amin Mengal inspected district emergency operation center set up by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority at Jhelum Kutchery. The Commissioner during his visit to Gujar Khan Ramazan Bazaar and other city markets checked arrangements, cleanliness and other municipal services.

He directed the Assistant Commissioner and Chief Officer Gujar Khan to launch anti-encroachment operation to remove all encroachments and ease traffic flow on different roads. The officers concerned were also directed to improve the cleanliness condition of Gujar Khan city areas. The Commissioner said that he would visit different tehsils weekly to check the ground realities.