Shahid Afridi thanked Aussies for touring Pakistan after 24 years

Soon after the completion of a successful tour, former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi thanked the Australian team along with their management for coming to Pakistan.

Taking it to Twitter, Afridi wrote: “I would like to thank the entire Australian squad & managmenet for coming to Pakistan after 24 years.”

The 42-year-old thanked the fans who visited the stadium to cheer for the teams. With this, he also appreciated the security forces for making the event possible.

Afridi expressed his hope that other international teams will also visit Pakistan.