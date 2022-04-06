CDA to install 20 tube wells during ongoing year

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) will install around 20 new tube wells at different locations to improve water supply in the federal capital.

The water supply directorate of the authority had completed all the process to issue tender in upcoming weeks whereas the work on the installation site was in full swing, said its spokesman on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, he said the directorate had taken inclusive steps for the convenience of the citizens, adding that some 15 tube wells were installed last year, besides fixing of dysfunctional machines.

Similarly, he said to improve water supply in sectors I-8, I-9 and I-10 the tube wells were added to the water system of Poona Faqiran area while repairing inactive machines in F and G series underway to make it operational soon.

Likewise the authority has overcome many issues in the water supply system like leakage of supply lines, saving over 10 million gallons per day and increasing water pressure.

Earlier, he said the capital city was receiving some 32 million gallons of water per day from Simly Dam but now only 18 million gallons of water was being used to meet the needs of the city.

He said CDA chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed had appreciated the efforts of the directorate for uninterrupted water supply to federal capital residents.

The spokesman added that the authority had allocated sufficient funds for maintenance of water supply lines to improve the water supply system in the federal capital.

He said Rs 10 million was specified to repair lines in sectors H, I, F and G series, while Rs 5 million were set aside to fix lines of tube wells installed in Model Village including National Police Academy, Golf Course, Poona Faqiran and Sector H of Islamabad.

Similarly, Rs 1 million would be spent for replacement of electrical equipment of various tube wells in I-Series sectors and tenders have been floated in newspapers in that regard.

Likewise, he said Rs 5 million for 8″dia AC line of tube wells in Sector H-8/2 and

Rs 3.5 million for fixing of 6″ dia pipeline in sector I-9 were earmarked. A budget of Rs 5 million was allocated for replacement of 3″, 4″ and 6″ dia pipelines.

In addition, around Rs 5 million has been set aside for the replacement of 3-inch dia ac line in sector I-10/1, while Rs9 million for 10″ dia ac line in sector I-10/2 and Rs 4 million for 3″ dia JI Line in Margalla Town Phase One, Two and Humak Town of Islamabad.

Moreover, Rs 8.5 million has been allocated for the replacement of 12-inch dia PRCC line in sector I-9 and Rs 4 million for replacement of 6-inch dia ac line in sector

H-8 /4.

The authority also specified Rs 8 million for the replacement and improvement of 6″ dia pipeline in Sector I-8/4 and I-8/2, he maintained.

The CDA administration has appealed to the citizens to refrain from reckless use of water so that more water can be used by the citizens and at the same time the citizens have been prohibited from deep boring, otherwise, legal action would be taken against the violators.