Pakistan has become economic hub, focusing on connectivity: Prof Cheng

Cheng Xizhong, visiting Professor of Southwest University of Political Science and Law said on Tuesday that with the transformation of Pakistan’s national strategy from geo-politics to geo-economy, the country has become an economic hub, centring on economic security and focusing on connectivity and development. Now, Pakistan is firmly committed to peaceful co-existence and cooperative multilateralism for win-win outcomes. Pakistan’s outlook and trajectory have been fundamentally transformed. Therefore, Pakistan is striving for peace, prosperity and connectivity in the region, and even the whole world, Prof. Cheng, who is also a senior fellow of the Charhar Institute and former Chinese Defence Attaché in South Asian countries said in a statement. He also noted that Pakistan successively and successfully held an extraordinary meeting of the OIC-CFM and the 48th session of the OIC-CFM meeting. Pakistan has made great efforts to promote the solidarity and cooperation of the Muslim Ummah and make it play a greater role in international affairs, thus having made outstanding contributions to regional and world peace.













