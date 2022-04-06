Crackdown on profiteers in Sukkur

Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Tuesday has directed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of the Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts to continue with the ongoing crackdown against profiteers in their respective districts/talukas till absolute compliance to official price list is ensured.

Chairing a meeting on Wednesday to review market situation, with particular reference to availability and affordable public accessibility to edible items in the region during Ramzan, he said people must be facilitated at every cost.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners from all three districts and Assistant Commissioners pertaining to sub – districts and sub-divisions besides other relevant officials.

The commissioner on the occasion was informed that authorized committees are in process of conducting crackdown on daily basis, taking due action against the violators on there and then basis.

Dastarkhawan for Iftar arranged in Sukkur & Khairpur: Over 100 Dastarkhawans at Iftar have been organized in Sukkur and Khairpur districts in the Holy Month of Ramzan for the poor and needy.

Dastarkhawans arranged by Fatima Foundation Sukkur in a collaboration with Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) at Petrol pumps and CNG filling stations, besides open places, in two districts, said a press release here on Tuesday.

Coordinator, Rafia Awan said that the people should come forward and contribute to make the Dastarkhawans a success in the holy month of Ramzan.

She expressed the hope that Dastarkhawans would be made a success.

DC visits Ramzan Bazaar in Chowk Munir Shaheed, checks quality of items:Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia on Tuesday visited Ramzan Bazaar in Chowk Munir Shaheed in Ahamdpur East near here.

Assistant Commissioner Ahmadpur East Raja Qasim Janjua was present on the occasion. Deputy Commissioner inspected food stalls, flour, sugar, chicken, and agriculture fair price shops in Ramzan Bazaar.

The deputy commissioner said that food items would be sold at low rates in Ramzan Bazaar.

He said the food items were available at subsidized rates in Ramzan bazaars. He said that price control magistrates should work actively throughout the district.

He said that a 10 kg bag of flour would be sold for Rs 450. He said that subsidy was being given at the rate of Rs 12 per kg on chicken and Rs 6 per dozen on eggs in Ramzan Bazaar.

The DC said that 13 items including apples, bananas, dates, lemons, okra, pumpkins, tomatoes, potatoes, onions, garlic, lentils, and gram flour have been subsidized in the Agriculture Fair Price Shop to provide relief to the people.

He said the prices of food items should be displayed properly and cleanliness arrangements should be made properly in Ramzan bazaars. He directed the in charge of Ramzan Bazaar and other staff members to perform their duties properly.