Kashaf Alvi attends his book signing ceremony

It was a lively event since the author interacted one-to-one with the people who joined him whether to greet him or get his book. Alvi also taught them how to say some common words in sign language for example how to say a thank you in sign language. Shortly, the event fulfilled the purpose of his book which is to bridge the gap between the Deaf and hearing world.

Furthermore, the book, Language of Paradise, is a mold-breaking phenomenon that centers around the difficulties faced by the deaf-mute community and the society’s unbending molds and reservedness regarding their opportunities. The book answers questions like “What lies inside the deaf world?” and “How the sound of silence feels like?” and allows the reader a peek into the everyday life of a deaf and mute individual.

The author Kashaf Alvi, is a tech and social enthusiast, prominent author, scriptwriter, columnist, and an appreciated YouTuber. Recognized by various distinguished and renowned platforms. Alvi has always strived to be a neoteric presence in the world of prejudices and ableism.

One of his recent accomplishments is being honored by ISPR as the ‘Pride of Pakistan Enclosure’ on the 23rd March 2022 parade held at Islamabad. Apart from that, his assemblage of achievements boasts of his aptitude and creativity. In addition to being an exceptional author, he has also completed his certification of being the first Pakistani differently-abled ‘Microsoft Associate’. Not only that but he has also written the script for the short film ‘Lost in Vibrations’.

Have you get your signed copy by a rising luminary of the book, ‘The Language of Paradise’?