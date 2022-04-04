Avril Lavigne ‘felt done’ with love before dating Mod Sun

Avril Lavigne hails Mod Sun for restoring her faith in love and relationships in a candid admission on the red carpet.

She made her admission on the 2022 Grammys red carpet while talking with Laverne Cox.

There she admitted, “That’s how I was feeling when I started making this album. I was, like, over it. I was like, ‘I need a break from relationships, I’m gonna check out.’”

But “That didn’t last very long,” Lavigne admitted with a chuckle, because “a couple days then I got myself a boyfriend.”

“I was like, ‘I need my independence back, I need a hot minute.’ And then, like, two days later I fell in love. That’s how it goes for me.”

“It’s, for me, worth taking that chance and opening up and being vulnerable because I don’t want to miss out on a good time,” she also added.

Plus, “It has it’s ups and downs but at the same time that’s kind of fun, I guess.”