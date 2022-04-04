Shehbaz wanted by court in corruption cases: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: On Monday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that leader of PML-N Shehbaz Sharif was wanted by the court in corruption cases.

In a tweet, he said the bail application of Shehbaz Sharif was in the court but instead of appearing there, he was loitering in Islamabad.

شہبازشریف عدالت کو بدعنوانی کے مقدموں میں مطلوب ہیں ان کی ضمانت کی درخواست عدالت میں ہےلیکن وہ وہاں پیش ہونے کی بجائے اسلام آباد میں مٹر گشت کر رہے ہیں اگر یہ کوئ عام آدمی ہوتا اب تک ضمانت منسوخ ہو چکی ہوتی جب تک قانون کا اطلاق امیر اور غریب پر برابر نہیں ہوتا ہم قوم نہیں بن سکتے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 4, 2022

“Had he been a common man, his bail would have been revoked by now” Chaudhry Fawad remarked. “We cannot become a nation unless the law is applied equally to the rich and the poor”, he maintained.