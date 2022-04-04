PTI celebrates ‘failure’ of no-confidence move

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Sindh brought out a rally on Sunday to celebrate failure of opposition’s move of no confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan. Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh while speaking to media persons at the occasion said that foreign funded conspiracy of the opposition parties hatched against PM Imran Khan on behest of a foreign power has been failed.

The three stooges received dollars and attempts were made to overthrow Imran Khan’s government by using their foreign funding for horse trading, he said adding that a political group of Karachi that is remnant of a man sitting in London also joined the band of thugs.

The same group who joined the enemies of the homeland received funds from federal government for more then three years, he added. Haleem Adil Sheikh said that all the traitors have been exposed before the nation and Imran Khan is determined to defeat them with support of the people of masses.

Haleem Adil Sheikh felicitated people of Pakistan on defeat of anti-Pakistan elements and said that people who were dreaming of coming into power are upset now.

Haleem Adil also saluted Pir Pagara Syed Sibgatullah Shah- chief of Pakistan Muslim League Functional- for his determination and fulfillment of the commitment with PTI government despite lucrative offers. Haleem Adil Sheikh said that after dissolution of National Assembly people of Pakistan has to decide the future of the country.

Now opposition parties should go into masses, contest the election and get mandate of the people if they can, he said and added that entire nation has confidence on courageous and patriotic leadership of Imran Khan.