DIK security plan for Ramazan finalised

District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sunday issued a security plan to maintain law and order situation during the Holy month of Ramazan. In this connection a meeting chaired by DPO Dera was largely attended by all SDPOs and SHOs discussed in detail ways and means for maintaining peace during the Holy month of Ramazan in the District besides keeping a vigilant eye in the field during Taraweeh prayers in the mosques.

Police vehicles will be effectively patrolling in the vicinity of masajids, imambargahs and places of worship. Police personnel will be on duty at all masajids, imambargahs and places of worship across the district.

DPO has issued a security plan for Ramazan in which 500 police officers and youths will be deployed for security of mosques and bazaars. According to details, Dera Police has a comprehensive security plan for the security of mosques, imambargahs and all major bazaars during Ramazan. According to the security plan the district has been divided into four sectors and eleven sub-sectors. Circle SDPOs will review their circulars and SHOs will review security arrangements directly within their police station boundaries. Dera Police has finalized security arrangements for major mosques, imambargahs and all major bazaars in the district during Ramazan. Exit checking system will be made more efficient, the meeting discussed.