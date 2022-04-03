CM holds farewell meeting with staff

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday held a farewell meeting with the staff members of the Chief Minister’s Office and thanked them.

He acknowledged their services and appreciated them for performing their duties vigilantly, said a handout issued here. Usman Buzdar told the staff that he would never forget their love, adding that he was leaving the CM Office with pleasant and fond memories. He said his doors were open for them in the past and would remain so in future as well.

The staff expressed their good wishes for Usman Buzdar and prayed for his wellbeing as he always gave them love and respect. Principal Secretary to CM and Secretary Coordination were also present.