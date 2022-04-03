President Alvi approves PM’s advice to dissolve NA

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi Sunday approved the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the National Assembly.

The president accorded his approval to the prime minister’s advice ‘under Article 58 (1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan’, the President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release. Earlier, in a televised address to the nation, the prime minister announced that he had sent an advice to the president to dissolve the National Assembly, paving way for holding of fresh election in the country.

The President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, has approved the advice of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to dissolve the National Assembly under the Article 58 (1) read with Article 48(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) April 3, 2022