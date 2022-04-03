No-confidence motion rejected

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Qasim Suri Sunday rejected the vote of no- confidence motion moved by the joint opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan, on the basis of Article 5 of the Constitution of Pakistan, under which loyalty to the state was the basic duty of every citizen.

The deputy speaker in his ruling said the no-confidence motion should be in line with the Constitution, laws, and rules. “No foreign power has the right to topple an elected government under any conspiracy. So I give the ruling that (the) no-confidence resolution is against the national integrity and sovereignty and I give the ruling to disallow the no-confidence resolution as per rules and law.”

Earlier, Minister for Law Chaudhry Fawad Hussain asked the chair to determine the admissibility of the no-confidence resolution as a foreign conspiracy was hatched against the elected government. He said Article 5 (1) was about the loyalty to state and obedience to the Constitution and under which loyalty to the state was the basic duty of every citizen.