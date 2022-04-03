PM Imran says have advised president to dissolve assemblies

ISLAMABAD: In a surprise move, Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that he has sent an advice to President Arif Alvi to dissolve all the assemblies.

His announcement came moments after National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who was chairing today’s session, dismissed the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, terming it a contradiction of Article 5 of the Constitution.

He congratulated the nation for the no-trust motion being dismissed, saying the deputy speaker had “rejected the attempt of changing the regime [and] the foreign conspiracy”.

The premier said he had been receiving messages from many people who were worried, adding that “treason” was being committed in front of the nation.