PTI government promoting digitalisation process: minister

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Saturday that the press clubs play a pivotal role in the affairs of journalists. Addressing the launching ceremony of establishment of digital studioes of press clubs here at National Press Club, he said the PTI government was promoting digitalisation process in the country.

Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid, MD PTV Amir Manzoor, officials of the ministry and office bearers of various press clubs of the country attended the ceremony.

He said the government was establishing these digital studios at the press clubs and in the first phase 23 press clubs of the country were being equipped with digital studios at the cost of nearly Rs 30 million.

He welcomed office bearers of press clubs across the country in the federal capital.

He said that millions of rupees were required for launching a news channel or newspaper but digital media was easier and less costly option.”We are working for the development and promotion of digital media in line with the changing circumstances”, said the minister.

Farrukh Habib said the PTI govt had allocated 2 per cent of PSDP for promotion of the projects.

Moreover, he added, the PTI government has ensured timely payment of dues of all advertisements issued during its tenure.

The minister said that now digital platforms were working, smart-phones were mobile bank, TV and newspaper in themselves.

He said that the APP has been digitized, the PTV has become a profit earning entity and it achieved the target of 4 billion profit.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, he said had highlighted the narrative of the state in a better manner.

He said the government would continue to work for the welfare of the journalist community.

“All stakeholders, including media owners, were consulted to make existing media laws more effective”, Minister of State said.

He lauded the role of media in promoting democracy and democratic norms in Pakistan.

A foreign power has hatched a conspiracy to change Pakistan, the Minister said adding how can any external power interfere in Pakistan’s internal affairs.

“When we said ‘ Absolutely Not’, we knew the consequences,” he remarked.

Those who were in the forefront of the no-confidence motion in the past did not raise their voice against drone attacks.

Secretary Information Shahera Shahid said that it was responsibility of the Ministry of Information to provide facilities to press clubs. She said the purpose of providing digital studios to the press clubs was to to adapt to the changing times.

She said that the independent journalist wanted to do his or her own vlog which should also monetize.

She said that training would also be ensured at the level of press clubs with regard to digital studios.

Principal Information Officer Sohail Ali Khan said that 23 press clubs were being digitised.

He said that for the first time digital media advertisements have also been included in the advertising policy.