‘Performing of duties should not be affected’

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has said that performing of official duties should not be affected in any way. Key performance indicators (KPIs) have been issued for evaluating performance of the officers and in this regard provision of data on online portal must be ensured within 10 days, he added.

He was presiding over the secretaries’ conference at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday. The meeting was attended by the additional chief secretary and secretaries of all departments, while the additional chief secretary and secretaries of South Punjab participated through video-link. The CS said that work had to be started now to control smog. He said that action should be taken against smoke-emitting vehicles and factories causing environmental pollution. The chief secretary said that all departments should ensure implementation of the guidelines regarding anti-dengue and speed up the process of anti-dengue activities and fumigation throughout the province. He also issued instructions to the administrative secretaries regarding early disposal of pension cases and conducting visits to Ramzan bazaars. He said that the best arrangements should be made in Ramazan bazaars to provide relief to people.